In the recent election, 2,326,300 votes were cast for the Senate race between Sinema and McSally. McSally received roughly 56,000 fewer votes than Sinema in this election. Sinema received the majority of the liberal leaning Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas while McSally garnered strong support from the rest of the state. My perspective, McSally is a logical choice for Senator McCains seat since she has such strong electoral support from voters in the state.
Cal Rooker
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.