Re: the Aug. 19 guest column "We expected better from Republicans in Congress."
I hope that the local "moneyed donors" in Tucson, Pima County and Arizona realize that as Pete and Pat Likins are speaking truth to power, they should follow them as honest citizens. This as Rep. Martha McSally has tied her dignity to Trump's rear end. These folks if they are Patriots, should not donate to her campaign and should discourage other Republicans to do the same.
Thomas Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.