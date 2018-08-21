Re: the Aug. 19 guest column "We expected better from Republicans in Congress."

I hope that the local "moneyed donors" in Tucson, Pima County and Arizona realize that as Pete and Pat Likins are speaking truth to power, they should follow them as honest citizens. This as Rep. Martha McSally has tied her dignity to Trump's rear end. These folks if they are Patriots, should not donate to her campaign and should discourage other Republicans to do the same.

Thomas Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments