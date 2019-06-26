Re: the June 23 article "Ambitious tree-planting campaign requires realistic plan."
Recent media and newspaper stories about a proposed campaign to plant more trees have not touched on an important issue. Water! Tress require water. I love trees and the shade they provide. I have lots of trees on my home property, most native but some not, planted by me over the past 40 years. Some require water to grow and survive but all do better with regular watering. Tress are happy with gray water, treated effluent, and potable (drinking) water. Unfortunately unless you are a park or golf course you really don’t have access to treated effluent. You can build your own gray water system with varying amounts of effort and cost to water plants. But, the primary source of water for newly planted tress will likely be potable water. I hope someone is thinking this pollyanish idea through before committing public funds and resources to this tree planting campaign. Remember, this is a desert, not a relatively lush east coast, west coast, or midwest city.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
