Re: the April 21 article "As pedestrians die, city accommodates bad drivers."
I read the many letters you have printed following Tim Steller's article on crosswalks. Some are quite good, others just stupid. Few actually get to the two major roots of the problem. One, many (perhaps most) drivers in Tucson learned to drive elsewhere. I learned to drive in Florida. The idea that someone would step off the curb and expect drivers to stop, even in a crosswalk, was completely foreign to me. Two, the voters in Tucson are at odds with each other. One group wants Tucson to remain as it was when they moved here. They vote down all solutions to cross-town traffic. Another group wants unlimited growth. They elect supervisors who approve re-zonings without consideration of the effect on traffic. We need to either designate certain streets as true arterials and eliminate crosswalks or prohibit all future zoning changes. Perhaps we should do both.
Steven Brown
Midtown
