How much disgusting stuff do we have to endure from Republicans? I mean the hate and discourse from these folks running the local GOP has become nearly too much to stomach. I mean the lack of substance and the lack of basic decency is now beyond the pale. "STOP HIM IN HIS TRACKS"? Given the subject who is being spoken about here it is totally out of decent political bounds. Kelly Ward is a person who appears to be so in to Trumpism we may need a 25th amendment just for her. Enough of this ! RESIGN AND TAKE THE OTHER HATING NUT BALLS WITH YOU . `
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
