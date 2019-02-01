Re: the Jan. 30 article "Lawmaker wants to double gasoline tax to fund road fixes."
A proposed 25-cent gas tax increase after implementing a substantial fee for car registration is certain evidence that our Legislature has a screw loose. A 25-cent raise is a 139 percent increase in the gas tax. There are plenty of words to describe such a notion and regressive and inflationary are a good place to start.
Besides, the state has proven an unworthy caretaker of such funds as they have absconded with HURF funds for years. If indeed a more reasonable gas tax were to be considered, it must include the notion that at least half of any additional funding remain with the county of origin.
Brode Meyer
East side
