Re: the Jan. 13 column "Naysayers aside, much of what Trump said was right."
In his would-be argument, Jay Ambrose points out the following: many children are brought into our country illegally by human traffickers, 60 percent of women brought into the U.S. illegally are raped, 90 percent of heroin comes across the border, some MS-13 members are here illegally, some illegally-present immigrants commit serious crimes (though at a lower rate than natives).
Like Trump, Ambrose nowhere explains how additional border barriers would help with any of this. That’s probably because they wouldn’t, despite his baseless claim that walls are “highly effective.” Like Trump, he also claims absurdly that the wall “might pay for itself.” Ambrose goes on to tell us that people who are “just poor and desperate” aren’t refugees. Heart-warming!
Perhaps the Star’s editors should send Mr. Ambrose Luis Carrasco’s myth-busting article that appeared Sunday. Then he would at least have to confront some facts before drinking the rest of his Kool-Aid.
Jim Christ
East side
