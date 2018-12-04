Re: the Dec. 2 column "Gaps in gun, mental-health laws left marshal vulnerable."
According to Tim Steller's excellent column, Gov. Ducey sent a bill to the Legislature intending to close the loophole that may have allowed mentally unbalanced Ryan Schlesinger to purchase the gun he is accused of using in the murder of Federal Marshall Chase White.
I am not a big fan of Dark Money Doug, but I agree with him that the loophole needed to be closed. However, our loony bin of legislators killed Ducey's proposal. If that proposition is so, does not our Legislature share blame? The Star could provide a great public service by listing the lawmakers who helped kill Ducey's proposal.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
