Every time I think about the fabulous wealth, currently in the hands of Cindy Hensley McCain, I get nauseated. The McCain family wealth, was accumulated from Cindy's parents' beer distributorship. Beer distributorships are usually very lucrative and this one is. John McCain, parlayed his wife's family'fortune into a successful bid for Congress and Senate, as a Republican, since that's the normal political party of wealthy people (Koch Bros).
When I turn on "The View", we now have to listen to what the "Wunder" Political Analyst, Meghan McCain, has to offer as one of the permanent panelists. So, it always boils down to "my perspective as a Conservative Republican". And then I add the following in my mind, "who also has never had to wrestle with poverty, hunger, or educational expenses, like most Americans". The spoiled child of "The View" lives on, despite Meghan's on-air tantrums and unlogical arguments..
Gerald Johannsen
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.