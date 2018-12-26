I don't get it. What is all the griping about the Governor's pick for McCain's remaining Senate term? Their problem was her support of Trump, her support for border control and voting to repeal Obamacare, right? Have they forgotten that Trump was elected on that issue? It appears that in the eyes of those complaining, about half of the population doesn't matter. It's the same old complaint over and over again. People, Trump was duly elected and so was Ducey...he's the governor and it's his perogative to pick the Senate replacement.
John P Slusser
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.