A colluding press firing off weapons like large font editorials to control the narrative is no friend of the “people.” The slanders here are in the inexplicit connotations found in the articles and opinions the Star prints. Implying that the First Amendment is in jeopardy proves this point. It is fake news. The “grand charade” lies in the moralizing of the progressive movement, perverting caring into unassailable diktats for personal, including emotional, gain.
The Star's impartiality is best viewed looking at the editorial cartoon below the manifesto, depicting Trump supporters, once again, as nazis. President Trump says the economy has never been better! The Star responds, what a liar, the economy was far better in 1952! The preconceptions of the Star on national matters is obvious to the proletariat, so stick with your sound local coverage and let the Wall Street Journal handle the rest. They are so much better at resisting the innuendos, small and large, that permeate “our” paper.
David Slater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.