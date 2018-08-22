I find this article to be very correct and as well I would like to point out something. Within the article "we the people" are mentioned as "normal".
What is normal I ask?
I ask because is it "normal" that our state representatives won't even return constituent telephone calls regarding hot issues?
It makes one feel as if our "telephone numbers" are "highlighted" to inform the representatives that it's a "normal" person calling them. Not a "lobbyist". "Not a man from California".
The Harvard study I read in 2014 says it all. Arizona and its Legislature is corrupt. How long must we put up with such corruption? Why do we put up with such corruption?
Answer: No one gets involved. Like SMG management group for Tucson Convention Center. See something, say something; Get bullied. That seems to be the protocol for today. It's why people dont get involved.
Martin Nustad
East side
