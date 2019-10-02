We all know the words by heart. The problem we have had throughout our history is that too few of us actually take the time to reflect upon how our actions and thoughts reflect the meaning of the pledge.
The last phrase is key; “with Liberty and Justice for all.” Are we being just when we declare that the people that do not agree with us on one more issues are not real Americans or do not love the US? I have seen this country divided by political issues and war. I have seen the left and right fight with rhetoric and fists over who was the true American.
What I see today, seems much worse to me. I see the right inciting unstable people with assault weapons to kill others that do not think, pray or look like them. Lincoln said; “A house divided against itself cannot stand”. We are divided. Are you helping us unite?
One nation is exactly that, one, not us and them.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
