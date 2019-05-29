In the 1987 case of Houston v. Hill, the Supreme Court correctly stated that "the freedom of individuals verbally to oppose or challenge police action without thereby risking arrest is one of the principal characteristics by which we distinguish a free nation from a police state." Incredibly, Felicia Chew, a candidate for the Pima County Board of Supervisors, wants to make such criticism a crime.
Ms. Chew apparently never learned in her civics class that freedom of speech, including the right to criticize public officers and officials, is the very foundation on which our constitutional democracy rests, and that without it, our democracy would cease to exist. Ms. Chew has every right to espouse her ignorant and intolerant opinion, but surely it disqualifies her from serving in any position of public trust.
Stephen Saltonstall
East side
