Illogical, unresearched letters often appear here. The Star had some that deserved attention from someone logical. These don’t even include Mark Finchem’s absurd proposals.
People must do research. They’d learn Democrats approved 2006’s border security legislation which called for a total package: construction of 700 miles of steel-slat fencing and enhanced surveillance technology, such as unmanned drones, ground-based sensors, satellites, radar coverage and cameras. Agent Orange’s proposal of $5.7 billion is just for a concrete wall. The rest be damned.
A Trumpeteer stated Orange ‘has not been formally charged with anything!’ - Not criminal, not financial, not conspiratorial. (Moscow’s Tower) was a real estate project prior to his candidacy. That's what real estate tycoons do!’
Moscow’s Tower deal proceeded way past the primary, into the earliest months of his presidency. He still wants it. His family members were complicit in his foreign negotiations, such as Ivanka’s dealings in China and illegal use non-profit funds.
And, the Star is balanced.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.