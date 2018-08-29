The oft-repeated complaint that the Star is a liberal newspaper can be laid to rest. The front page pictures of Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema on the Wednesday, Aug. 29 edition clearly demonstrate the Star is in fact a rather conservative newspaper.
McSally's smiling face-on picture is 7x5 inches and occupies 35 square inches of front-page space. Sinema's diminutive picture, positioned below McSally's, is 3.5x2 inches and occupies 7 square inches of space. Additionally, Sinema's face is partially obscured.
To me. this looks like a clear endorsement of McSally. Conservatives who have complained in the past about the Star's liberal tilt can now kick back and have a brewski. Your fears of a liberal Star are unfounded.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.