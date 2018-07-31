Re: the July 30 letter to the editor "Mandates bring sky-high electric rates."
The letter by Vince Leach (R, LD11) opposing the "Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona" ballot initiative by claiming excessive costs for clean energy is inaccurate. Here are some facts. On May 22, Business Wire carried an article titled "TEP to power 21,000 homes with new solar array for historically low price." A key quote from Carmine Tilghman, senior director of energy supply and renewable energy for TEP: "This new local system combines cost-effective energy production... helping us provide sustainable, reliable and affordable service... for decades to come.”
Arizona Public Service's "dark money" contributions have bought and paid for a Republican majority on the Arizona Corporation Commission to maintain the profitable status quo in energy production here. And just in case the voters do approve this initiative (heaven forbid!), the Republican Legislature passed, and Gov. Ducey signed, HB2005 so APS can ignore it and pay only trivial fines. Guess who was the prime sponsor of HB2005? Right, Vince Leach.
Jeffrey Eighmy
SaddleBrooke
