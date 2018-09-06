Dear Congresswoman McSally, I mean no disrespect by my title. The sacrifices you made to achieve being the first female fighter pilot I'm sure was not easy in a man's world. But that was your past. Who are you now? Based on your TV ads, all I know about you is that you support our president, want to build a wall and possibly dislike pink tutus.
I am a registered Independent voter which is now the largest voting block in Arizona. I am not liberal or conservative. Do you know what issues the MAJORITY of Arizona residents feel are important? I want you to tell me how you are going to work for Arizona, and not just the Republican party. I need real information that does not include attack ads. "How will you win my vote?"
Kathy Audelo
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.