Re: the Jan. 27 column "'Border ranchers' aren't monolithic or typical in Arizona."
The spotlight columnist Tim Steller put on the Chiltons and Tim Foley represents why the border has such a bad rap. As a former Arivaca resident, I know there are a myriad of unheard local perspectives that could silence their rhetoric of fear. But, I’m curious — what does Chilton mean by his “ranch”? Is he referring to property he owns or that he leases for his cattle to graze upon in the Coronado National Forest? If it’s the latter then we ALL should have our voices heard, not just him.
I am lucky to have experienced the beauty of the borderland environments and the communities that dwell there. I hope others will be given an opportunity to share these views with the media's future outreach to more diverse voices. Furthermore, I also lived about half a mile north of the Sasabe border wall. I can attest to the wall's ineffectiveness to stop anything but vehicles, wildlife, and monsoonal flow. Walls should not compensate for outdated and ineffective immigration policies and enforcement.
Janay Brun
Midtown
