As I understand it, the rules in place to fill the seat call for an appointment of someone from the same party until the next general election in 2020, but that person's seat is guaranteed only until the 2022 election for the next six-year term. The timing is lousy and will result in one to two individuals consumed with settling into the job while also campaigning for re-election, and no stability will be achieved until January 2023. What would it take to have a special election early in 2019?
Joan Jones
West side
