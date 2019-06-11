Re: the June 9 article "Policy could put improvements of roads in neighborhoods' hands."
Where is the City's current plan for road maintenance and replacement? Do you know where your neighborhood is on "the City's plan"? How long will you have to wait? What kind of roadwork is planned for your neighborhood?Regarding equity, neighborhoods that "pay to pave" go to the top of the list, creating increased waiting periods for lower income communities who also have critical repair needs but cant afford to self-tax. Regarding the City not meeting their current obligation to maintain roads, before deciding to self-tax, you need to know what the City's plan is in 5, 10 or 20 years in the future to maintain the roads you have paid for. The City must be transparent if they are asking more from neighborhoods.
Tillie B
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.