I’m getting tired of major party partisans criticizing me for voting third party. My vote for a third-party candidate is a conscious decision not to support either of the major candidates. A lot of other people also make this conscious, and conscientious, choice. It is no coincidence that the 2016 election, with the two least popular major party candidates in history, also had the largest third-party vote percentage since Ross Perot.
The message to party apparatchiks is: come up with better candidates. Don’t waste my time trying to convince me that I should vote for your party’s candidate because he or she is somehow less objectionable than the other’s.
Jefferson Chambers
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.