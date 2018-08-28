Real fiscal responsibility means taxpayers get what they are paying for. Representative Mark Finchem, R-LD 11 evidently doesn’t understand that because he blames our counties and towns for creating the “problem with their spending habits."
The real truth is, the Legislature has been diverting tax dollars we all pay to improve schools and roads, not fixing those schools and roads, and then forcing localities to tax us again to actually get the work done. Two specific examples are the sweeping of Prop. 301 inflation funding and the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF). Another is the Legislature’s “funneling of $25 million away from our 911 center fund” causing phone owners to pay twice for the same service.
Maricopa Councilwoman Nancy Smith noted recently, “I have a big concern with the common practice that our legislatures have of balancing the budget on the backs of cities and counties.”
Rewarding their behavior just emboldens it. Send them the signal that it’s time for a new approach.
Hollace Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.