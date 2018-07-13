The AZ Star should break away from its continual "Star Opinions" about "migrants" to focus on an important story, Senator John McCain's prolonged absence from the U.S. Senate! The sorry truth of the matter is that Senator McCain has advanced brain cancer and the likelihood is that he will not return to serving in the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Arizona is less one Senator to represent the state. That seems to be fine with those at the AZ Star! After all, McCain is not in the Senate to vote on conservative federal judges, i.e., Brett Kavanaugh, nominated by Pres. Trump. As much they despise the idea, the AZ Star has a civic responsibility in demanding that McCain now resign so that the Governor can name a replacement and the state can be fully represented in the U.S. Senate. AZ Star, step up and say what we all know!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.