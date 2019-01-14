There are Trump supporters (the ones who voted for him and believe in his policies and his plans) and there are Trump non-supporters (the ones who voted for the other candidate and she lost). Let's move on. Both groups are intelligent and passionate about their convictions and opinions. But in the present, here and now, Trump IS our president. He has plans, promises, policies he campaigned on. That's why the majority voted him in. Let him be president, let him do his job.
Why fight EVERY step of the way? Why the nasty comments about his supporters who voted him in (you really can't express an opinion on how we think, because you don't know us)? It makes you all sound like kids on a playground. Debate issues with facts, real answers to problems, not name calling, not on what happened in the past. I'm sure you have some good ideas. Lately with the opinions that have been published, it's sound like argumentative bickering on steroids.
Holly Stohlmann
Northwest side
