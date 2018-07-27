The Star’s pre-primary summaries of candidate positions is a wonderful public service. Of particular interest was the write-up on incumbent Republican LD11 legislator Mark Finchem, whose four-year stint in the Legislature is a study in wasted time and taxpayer money. His proposals, according to the article, “seem antiquated in today’s world.” Luckily, his extremist bills, such as dismantling the Board of Regents, state seizure of federal lands, and implementing a “gold standard,” haven’t been signed into law.
Even in a party-friendly legislature, Finchem’s ideas don’t fly. His taking credit for increased state funding for education follows the tired partisan two-step: Slash funding by $1.5 billion, restore a small percentage after public outcry, and then claim the moral high ground. We’re tired of Finchem and others like him who are keeping Arizona from moving ahead. Let’s elect someone new, like Democratic candidate Hollace Lyon, who has ideas and plans for a brighter future.
Timothy Koch
SaddleBrooke
