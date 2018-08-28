For the last few months, we have been in a veritable swamp of election pandering. Print, TV, mail, phone, online. The blizzard of primary campaign messages is staggering. And infuriating. So quizzical, when along comes a candidate who proclaims 'if you need a reason to not vote for me' here it is. And it is me. A candidate for the U.S. Senate has just fully committed themselves to that very self sabotaging behavior. Perplexing at best. As is politics. And so it goes.

Michael Sevier

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

