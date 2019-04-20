Re: the April 12 article "High court urged not to allow suit over cross-border killing in Nogales."
Consider if your beloved (and unarmed) teenage son were shot 10 times in the back and killed by a Border Patrol officer as he walked along a sidewalk. Would you not want the ability to sue the government for damages? Of course you would.
Judge Andrew Kleinfeld of the ninth Circuit court states, 'there is clear evidence that the action started in this country (the US) with the bullets fired by (BP) agent Lonnie Swartz while on duty. We have a compelling interest in regulating our own government's agents on our own soil. Applying the Constitution in this case would say American officers must not shoot innocent, non-threatening people for no reason.' The US Department of Justice brought criminal charges, prosecuting Swartz for this crime; it's hypocritical to argue against civil liability. The mother of Jose Antonio has a right to sue for the wrongful death of her son.
Sarah Roberts
West side
