While I disagreed with a number of John McCain's positions I did feel he was honest and true to his beliefs. It seems a majority of Arizonans agreed. Giving him 4+ terms would seem to indicate their fondness and respect for him.

So how do Arizona Republicans rationalize their support of Trump in the face of his contempt and scorn for McCain? To me it doesn't seem there are many cogent avenues to defend this dichotomy. But I'm guessing the AZ GOP Trumpers don't worry about logic or principle. Honesty and truth are not Trump attributes.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

