It’s just been reported that a group is obtaining signatures to petition for a vote that Tucson become a sanctuary city — guess too many Californians are infiltrating our populace. I am hoping that the cities of Oro Valley and Marana increase their police forces for protection of its citizens as well as institute neighborhood watches and “if you see something” quickly report it.
The young in today’s world think that emotion and feelings are more important than the rule of law and one day it will come back to bite them. Recently, on a trip to several Eastern European countries, our guide asked why the U.S. was embracing socialism as their countries were elated to be getting rid of it. A thought, I wonder if “the wall” should be constructed along the northern city limit of Tucson?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
