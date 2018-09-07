Re: the Sept. 5 guest column "TUSD board needs civility transfusion."
The guest column by Dale Keyes called for civility and for defeating both TUSD board members running for reelection. Keyes identified himself as a former member of the Catalina Foothills board, but forgot to mention that he was Mark Stegeman's campaign treasurer when Stegeman was reelected to the TUSD board.
Dr. Stegeman is working hard to replace Michael Hicks with his preferred candidate, who will give him a three vote block to run TUSD his way. Adelita Grijalva is working just as hard to replace Mr. Hicks with one of her preferred candidates so she can control TUSD, just as she has before. They both have issues with Mr. Hicks because he doesn't block vote with either side.
If either gets their block voter elected, civility won't improve, nor will TUSD.
Lillian Fox
East side
