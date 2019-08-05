re: the July 31 article “Ducey insists he never ordered withholding of Nike incentive”
Before Twitter became popular, government officials would dictate or write a draft memo that usually went thru others to actually type out before being published as an official, archivable, document. Now we have a fire hose of tweets hastily sent from elected officials that obviously are created out of the view of legal counsel and in fits of some kind of rage. Since Twitter is fairly simple, publishing that which you type; I assume that Governor Ducey still has trouble with the remote and programming the home thermostat. He now claims he did not order the AZ Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for Nike to locate here which contradicts a tweet in which he flat out says to withhold incentives. However, It’s hard to rebuke our Governor when the U.S. President may plunge this country into war due to thoughtless angry tweets.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
