Re: the Dec. 19 column 'McSally best pick possible, especially for Southern Ariz.'
Dear Mr. Steller:
There were two major disappointments reading this morning's paper. In the first section was Ducey appointing McSally, leading the second section was your praising comments she was the best choice for Pima County.
Past articles have stated her voting matches with the president 90% of the time. I recall one published comment from her earlier this year, highlighting one vote where she didn't vote with the president. This voting definitely does not represent the bulk of Pima County. It is disappointing for you to make this statement in error.
Please review her voting featured weekly in our paper.
Keith McLeod
Southwest side
