Election coverage in Legislative District 11 seems to be a bit skewed. Primary results featured four paragraphs on GOP winners versus one paragraph, at the end, on Democratic winners. The Democratic State Senate primary winner, Ralph Atchue, was ignored entirely in the print edition!
To add insult to injury, Atchue’s name was misspelled in the online article, and Hollace Lyon, top vote-getter in the Democratic primary’s House race, had her last name misspelled in the headline.
Further, one whole paragraph was devoted to fundraising efforts of Republican House candidates, while ignoring Democrats’ much more successful efforts. For example, Lyon raised $122,000 vs. the Republican incumbent’s $71,000—and as of mid-August, she still had more than twice the amount of cash-on-hand than he did.
Here’s hoping coverage of LD 11 candidates will be more even before the November general election.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
