Ten days before mayoral election ballots are mailed, the Arizona Daily Star headlines the Metro section with one candidate's co-chair's GOP donations, information that has been available for months. The article ignores the candidate's other co-chair, Carolyn Campbell, who is one of Tucson's leading environmentalists.

Three days before ballots are mailed, the Star has a front page article about a charge of favoritism against a mayoral candidate with regard to an incident involving a relative. The article does not state until paragraph 10 that the chief of police and city attorney have cleared the candidate.

I have supported Regina Romero for mayor from the start. Now I have voted for her. She has valuable experience and a breath of knowledge about Tucson's neighborhoods that will benefit the city where I was born and the city that I love.

Debbie Collazo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

