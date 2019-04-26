Right now the Arizona Legislature is pushing a bill that would waste hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and expand unnecessary government; all while endangering Arizona’s public lands. House bill 2557 would establish an 8-member Joint Study Committee that would review and appraise public lands held by the federal government. Not only is this outside the jurisdiction of state government, but no other state has a committee like this. This unnecessary and redundant committee is not only government overreach but a costly one at that as it could cost $1 million taxpayer dollars to create. Additionally, Governor Doug Ducey already passed a law to create this type of committee back in 2015 and the report is due December 2019. So why waste more taxpayer dollars on a redundant committee? If the state has the funds available, they should invest in improving our state parks and trails instead. Arizona has much higher priorities than wasting our money on this crazy scheme.
Glen Dickens
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.