Is there anybody, of any political stripe, who finds this latest voting process satisfactory? Interminable vote counts test my confidence in the election process as much as the specter of Russian hackers – this is the sort of thing that happens in third world countries.
It is incumbent on the elections board to come up with a solution. If they can’t think of a better one, they should go back to status quo ante: most people voting in person at their local precinct. Mail in ballots would have to be requested specially for each separate election.
It might cost more, but; what price an efficient and trustworthy democracy?
Jefferson Chambers
West side
