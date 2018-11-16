People cool your jets!!!! I find the vote counting and time it takes to be well worth getting it right and honoring voters.
Anyone crying about how long it takes to get the votes counted ought to shut up and wait and let the process do its job.
Any time there is a close election it's not possible to declare a winner until all the votes are in. In a landslide getting all ballots counted isn't as important once one knows the out come by simple math.
I voted by mail and was really happy to find a place to verify they got my ballot and it was authenticated with in days of my mailing it. Better to be right than clean up messes like in Florida and Georgia.
I am proud of our Pima County Recorder's office .
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
