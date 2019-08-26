Every year, we concerned citizens from Senator Steve Farley’s District have visited the State Legislature to speak personally with him about public issues, like education, teachers’ salaries, unions, and working families’ struggles.
Farley’s legislative reputation, based on across-the-aisle cooperation with colleagues, seeks best-effort solutions that serve every Arizonan; however, when the Majority party’s bills harm rather than help, he votes with other Minority Democrats against bad bills.
Candidate Romero’s Institute for Policy and Politics PAC’s dark-money mailer (ADS article 8-16-19 by Tim Steller and Joe Ferguson) does not reflect truth. Carefully-footnoted attacks on Farley’s votes, taken out of context, reflect his Minority party’s solidarity in order to resist divisive Majority bills. How can Romero claim “clean campaign” when her mailer smears, and denigrates, a fellow Democrat, particularly Farley, who votes his principles and conscience for Arizonans?
Go to https://stevefortucson. Read Farley’s visionary plans for all Tucson Valley citizens. Then, VOTE FARLEY!
Deborah Gessaman
Northwest side
