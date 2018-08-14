As a naturalized citizen – born in China, now under a dictator – I treasure democracy and vote diligently. I won't vote for candidates who fabricate falsehood, create distrust, generate fear, denigrate others, smear opponents, and hurt the less privileged, all to prevent us from a more perfect union.
As a Christian, I try to love all God’s creation and to love all fellow human beings as myself. I will vote for candidates who respect scientific and moral truths, dismantle barriers, live in hope, dignify others, focus on issues, and promote the well-being of the marginalized, all for a more sustainable and peaceful world.
As a nation that overcame the Great Depression and won a world war, that got the first man to the moon and back, aren’t we great enough to assure that no child will be poisoned by air or water, will suffer malnutrition, will be denied medical care, deprived of quality education and training, or killed by violence?
Please vote for our future!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
