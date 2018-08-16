I agree with others who have written about the disheartening and negative campaigning between Matt Heinz and Ann Kirkpatrick. They're doing more damage to an already damaged party, and discouraging voters from participating in the upcoming primary and likely the November general elections. But there's a way to counter the impact of their destructive campaigns: do your homework, Democrats.
We have some strong candidates on the ballot to replace Martha McSally with someone who will truly represent CD2. Go to their web sites, decide who the best candidate is based on their positions and their experiences. I'm voting for Bruce Wheeler, who is aligned with my opinions on the important issues — the environment, immigration, healthcare, among others. But in November, regardless of which Democrat wins the primary, I'll vote Democrat.
Elizabeth West
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.