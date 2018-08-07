In the upcoming August primary election voters registered as Libertarian or Independent (No Party Designated-NPD) can vote in the Libertarian primary for the following write-in candidates: Governor, Barry Hess; Secretary of State, Jenn Gray; Attorney General, Michael Kielsky; State Mine Inspector, Kim Ruff; and U.S. Senate, Adam Kokesh.

These are valid write-in candidates and if enough people vote for them, they will be on the November general election ballot. You might also ask the Clean Elections Commission why write-in candidates are not worthy of your consideration.

Christopher Cole

Chair, Pima County Libertarian Party

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

