All the alleged reasons to vote against the Invest in Education Act are null and void. The writer claims the wealthy will hide their money rather than pay a small additional state tax. Hasn’t he heard that the Republicans have passed the biggest tax break ever on investments? Why would they pass up a boondoggle federal tax break to save a few dollars in state tax? The "wealthy" didn’t get get that way by cutting off their nose to spite their face!
Charles Rooney
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.