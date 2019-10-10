The passing of Proposition 474 grants the Sunnyside Unified School District #12 the tools needed to build our next generation of scholars. The school district has asked the Tucson community to vote “Yes” on proposition 474, an override that would provide an additional $9.3 million for maintenance and operations. As a current resident of the Sunnyside community and a product of the school district, I believe it is imperative to approve this override to continue providing the highest quality of education for the students of this community. Without this override, our schools are unable to effectively maintain safe school environments in ensuring custodians, secretaries, and security guards are paid fairly. Additional trainings and professional development opportunities for our teachers would not be available without this funding. This would help our teachers improve on their teaching skills and increase retention for highly qualified teachers in our school district. Voting “No” on this override would potentially strip away additional opportunities that would increase graduation and college attendance rates.
Rodrigo Valenzuela-Cordova
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.