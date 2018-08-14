Re: the Aug. 13 letter to the editor "Re-elect incumbents in Oro Valley."
In my 21 years here, I recall the organized growth of my first 12 years under Mayor Loomis, and then the "Throw the General Plan out the Window" years under our current band of autocrats.
I suggest the letter writer research how many variances big developers have been granted by them. Was the ownership of a golf course part of the general plan? It not only cost $1M, but has since run $7M in the red, not counting another $6M budgeted for improvements to the community center!
HSL Properties was the biggest contributor to the last re-election of our council, and not only sold OV a bag of magic beans in the golf courses, but got approval for two large apartment complexes along Oracle. Big money has been running OV, at the taxpayers expense.
Vote the incumbents OUT! Elect a fresh mayor and council that represents YOU, the taxpayer.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
