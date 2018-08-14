For all you people who are so angry about what is going on in this country, it is your fault. You keep voting the same people back into office. STOP DOING THAT! In order to have change in this country you must not KEEP ANYONE IN OFFICE AFTER THEIR SECOND TERM. The reason is that they DON'T WORK FOR YOU. They work for themselves and their buddies. Many years ago I had a teacher who said what I wrote and he was right. PLEASE, I am begging you to not vote people back into office. Vote new people and if they don't work, then vote for someone else.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.