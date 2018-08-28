VOTE....VOTE in the Democratic Primary Election Today!!! Deedra Abboud for US Senator!!
Arizona Voters:
We need Deedra Abboud in the US Senate if we are to change to Political Direction of Arizona and our Country!!!!!! VOTE....VOTE in the Democratic Primary Today!!!!
Deedra Abboud supports:
the creation of a single-payer health care system, or Medicare for All. Healthcare for all Americans is a goal that will improve the entire medical system;
In a democracy, knowledge needs to be democratized, and the democratization of knowledge can only come through free public education.;
the equal rights, privileges, and freedom of all individuals and opposes discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, disability, ethnic origin, national origin, and age;
defend attacks from the federal government to lock up, break up and ban immigrant families.
VOTE....VOTE Deedra Abboud for US Senator in the Democratic Primary Election Today!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.