As Treasurer of the Citizens for Fair Tax Policy Committee, I ask Arizonans to please vote "yes" on Proposition 126 in November. Voting yes will protect Arizonans from the threat of a new tax on services. Because service providers already pay income tax, adding a new service tax would essentially be double taxation. A new tax on labor services such as plumbing, childcare, car repairs and veterinarian services, to name only a few, is not fair to Arizonans.
Sales taxes are regressive — those who can least afford it bear the highest burden. Our hard working citizens and seniors don’t deserve to have another tax added onto basic services in their daily lives. Protecting families and businesses from a service tax is good for Arizonans and our economy. I’m proud to support Prop. 126 because the Protect Arizona Taxpayers Initiative is the right thing for our families. Please visit www.voteYESon126.com to learn more.
Kent Simpson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.