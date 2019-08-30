The last Arizona legislative session was marked by numerous efforts by Republicans to “protect the integrity” of Arizona’s electoral system by limiting access to voting. I contacted my legislator, Mark Finchem (LD11), to ask for statistics on voter fraud. He provided information showing that, since 2010, there have been 21 convictions/plea agreements mostly for dual voting.
In 2010 over 1.7 million ballots were cast in Arizona; in 2016 over 2.5 million votes. 21 cases out of millions of votes shows that Arizona does not have a voter fraud problem. But Arizona’s voting system, like the rest of the country’s, is highly vulnerable to being attacked by agents of Russia, China and Iran. This is not a partisan issue. Regardless of party or ideology we all want our electoral system to be fair and accurate. Contact your representative and ask them to address the real danger--not one that barely exists.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.