After months of advance notification regarding the Voting date - you would think that all the machines, potential sites, paper ballot backups, electrical wiring, volunteers and OPENING HOURS would be rehearsed and scheduled. What is wrong with these people? Every two years they manage to screw it up. NOW TEST THE MACHINES, make sure they have the correct plugs and store them safely. Several months BEFORE the next Poll date, get them out and re-test for working order. Identify Polling places and MAKE SURE THERE ARE ENOUGH for the residents so that long waits are avoided and open ON TIME.. Get more Volunteers if needed and don't screw it up again.
R. SMEDLEY
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.